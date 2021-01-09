James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce sales of $168.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $174.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $241.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $643.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $649.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $734.15 million, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $775.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

JRVR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.10. 242,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,739. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.