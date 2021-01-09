Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.83 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, Bithumb and Huobi Korea. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $64.83 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00043162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04147382 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00290086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Bitinka, BitMax, Bgogo, ABCC, Bithumb, Coinsuper, KuCoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, Coinone, Coinall, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.