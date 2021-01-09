Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $33.94. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $462,206.23 and approximately $9.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000788 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

