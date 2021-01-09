$584.38 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce sales of $584.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.92 million. Seagen reported sales of $289.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.66. The company had a trading volume of 889,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,814. Seagen has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.66 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,145 shares of company stock valued at $40,267,846. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

