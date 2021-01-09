FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $284,456.57 and $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00043162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04147382 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00290086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FLIP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

