Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $147.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

