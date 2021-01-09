Switcheo Market Cap Reaches $31.88 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Switcheo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $31.88 million and approximately $274,406.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,237,499,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,160,626,149 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

