$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $58.87. 5,804,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $88.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

