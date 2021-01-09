Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $16.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.04 million and the highest is $16.30 million. Veritone reported sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $57.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 million to $57.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.30 million, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $70.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 501,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritone by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERI traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 2,476,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

