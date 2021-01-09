Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Qorvo reported sales of $869.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.40. 791,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

