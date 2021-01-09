1irstcoin (FST) 1-Day Volume Hits $87,414.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $34.69 million and approximately $87,414.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012841 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.00248190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000159 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

