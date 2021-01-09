StormX Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One StormX token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and $8.21 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StormX has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00043253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.78 or 0.04078577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00291947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StormX

StormX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.