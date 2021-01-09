Hydro Protocol Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $676,679.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00043253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.78 or 0.04078577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00291947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Bgogo, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.