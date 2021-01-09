King DAG One Day Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00107817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00697535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00216410 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

