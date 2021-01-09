Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report sales of $52.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.04 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $187.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.49 million to $188.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.92 million, with estimates ranging from $223.71 million to $228.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,238.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $248,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,543. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 279,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 417,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

