Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.21 Million

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report sales of $52.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.04 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $187.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.49 million to $188.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.92 million, with estimates ranging from $223.71 million to $228.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,238.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $248,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,543. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 279,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 417,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.