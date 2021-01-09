$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $13.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

