GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research firms have commented on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,178 shares of company stock worth $1,790,813. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

GNMK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 601,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,960. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

