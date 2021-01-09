$34.16 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to report sales of $34.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.08 million and the highest is $34.23 million. Celsius reported sales of $24.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $129.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $129.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $167.71 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $169.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Celsius by 559.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $58.54. 3,798,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,627. Celsius has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

