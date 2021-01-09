Everus One Day Volume Tops $41.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $33.94 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $13.43 million and $41.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.35 or 0.04160433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00291005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

