The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $593.11.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,410,981.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $32.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $795.81. 1,080,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,774. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.