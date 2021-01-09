Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,899,000 after purchasing an additional 212,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

