Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,899,000 after purchasing an additional 212,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
