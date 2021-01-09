LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Hits $852,976.40

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 46.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $852,976.40 and approximately $3,333.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,494,730 coins and its circulating supply is 10,487,497 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

