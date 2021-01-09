EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,898.01 and approximately $75,585.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00043416 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001423 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002858 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002495 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.