Open Platform Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $567,473.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00691631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00216710 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.