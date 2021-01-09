Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

MTCH stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.98, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,243 shares of company stock worth $8,943,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

