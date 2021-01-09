yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,370.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $51,788.13 and approximately $33,370.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00106659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.00696987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00053473 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,400 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

