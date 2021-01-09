adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of adidas stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,127. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 4,734.6% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in adidas by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

