Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 524,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,048. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

