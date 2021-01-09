Analysts Set VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Price Target at €89.63

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €89.63 ($105.44).

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

DG traded up €1.08 ($1.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €85.66 ($100.78). The stock had a trading volume of 952,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.81. VINCI SA has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

