Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $283.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.90 million and the highest is $288.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $267.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.89. 452,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

