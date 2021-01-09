Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on NSRGF. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

