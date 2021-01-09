Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have commented on NSRGF. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $124.25.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
