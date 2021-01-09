BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $7.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $90,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $90,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,090,250 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 826,762 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 1,008,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,578. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.