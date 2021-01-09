DMarket (DMT) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.46 or 0.04141546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00032776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00290108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

