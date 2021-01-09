GNY Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $69.34 million and $245,434.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 128.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00108112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00695984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052035 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

