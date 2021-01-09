Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.70.

A number of research firms have commented on TIF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE TIF remained flat at $$131.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

