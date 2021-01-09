Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 500.36 ($6.54).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

LON AUTO traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 595 ($7.77). The company had a trading volume of 2,007,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,447. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.60 ($8.03). The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 572.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 560.05. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.28.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

