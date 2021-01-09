Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 500.36 ($6.54).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

LON AUTO traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 595 ($7.77). The company had a trading volume of 2,007,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,447. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.60 ($8.03). The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 572.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 560.05. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.28.

About Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.