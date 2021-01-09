DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $4.60 million and $337,620.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.21 or 0.04081109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00293584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.