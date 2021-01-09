NuShares Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $2.51 million and $112.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,048,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,947,422 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

