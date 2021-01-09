Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $63.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.11.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MBUU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 172,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,147. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 326,771 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

