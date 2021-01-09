Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $750.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

