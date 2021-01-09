Bezop (BEZ) One Day Volume Hits $632.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Bezop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $256,976.13 and approximately $632.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04182368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00292134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

