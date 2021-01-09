The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,288. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,093,000 after acquiring an additional 661,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.