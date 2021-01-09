$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $9.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. 1,134,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,994. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.