L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.75. L Brands reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LB. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,535. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.