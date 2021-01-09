Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Receives $4.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHPRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

CHPRF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,903. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

