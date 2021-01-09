MonetaryUnit Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $773,474.75 and $6,351.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009181 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000937 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001198 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00020710 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,917,321 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

