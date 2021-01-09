Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $3.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70. CACI International reported earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

CACI stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $238.46. The company had a trading volume of 229,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,816. CACI International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in CACI International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,678,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,054,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

