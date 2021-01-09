PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,120.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PFSweb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 134,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,656. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 million, a PE ratio of -115.31 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $77.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

