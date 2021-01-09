Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.05. 4,188,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,962. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $446.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 407,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $6,351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.