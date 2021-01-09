Winco Reaches Market Cap of $253,912.19 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 74.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Winco has a market capitalization of $253,912.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winco token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. In the last week, Winco has traded down 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winco alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00044014 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001307 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002831 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Winco Profile

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 tokens. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official website is winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.